Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells 143 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $10.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $797.79. 298,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,578. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $819.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $797.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 241.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.29.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

