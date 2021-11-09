Insider Selling: FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FMC stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.15. 47,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,702. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $1,666,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

