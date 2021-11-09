Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Sells 11,329 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SNV opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.
About Synovus Financial
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
