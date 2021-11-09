Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Sells 11,329 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SNV opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.