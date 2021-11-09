Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of IBP opened at $131.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.