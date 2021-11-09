Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $303.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $303.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.27.

PODD stock opened at $313.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -681.46 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $323.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 43.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,620,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

