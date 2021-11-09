Integral Ad Science (IAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Integral Ad Science to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Integral Ad Science has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. On average, analysts expect Integral Ad Science to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

