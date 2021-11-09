Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inter Parfums worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $96.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

