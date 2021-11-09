Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $19.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.94.

Shares of ICPT opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $40.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

