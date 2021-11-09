Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $29,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,578,558. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

ICE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.36. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.14 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

