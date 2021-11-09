InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE IHG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $75.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

