Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 3641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Interface alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 413,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 94,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interface by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Interface by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interface by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 86,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 59,695 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $985.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.

About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.