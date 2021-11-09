InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$18.50 to C$19.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IIPZF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

