Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.56.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:IIP.UN traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.40. 148,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,169. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.96 and a twelve month high of C$18.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.