Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 293,275 shares.The stock last traded at $68.52 and had previously closed at $68.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

