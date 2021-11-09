Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,570,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 191,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Seagate Technology worth $226,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,903. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.