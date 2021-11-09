Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,822 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $237,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 224.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.