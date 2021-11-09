Invesco Ltd. Has $245.52 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,192,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 281,774 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $245,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $260.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $283.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.29.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

