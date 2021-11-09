Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,824 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.67% of The Hershey worth $241,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after buying an additional 656,943 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,608,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Hershey by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after buying an additional 289,378 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,721 shares of company stock worth $2,958,315 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey stock opened at $174.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.91. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.