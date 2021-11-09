Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,428,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,610 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.34% of Conagra Brands worth $233,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after buying an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after buying an additional 203,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE CAG opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.