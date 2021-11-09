Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lifted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,235,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,681,604. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $280.62 and a 1-year high of $400.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

