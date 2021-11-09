Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NVTA traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. Invitae has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.