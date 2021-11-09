Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Invitae traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 137263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

NVTA has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invitae by 729.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

