ION (ION) Price Tops $0.0327

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 70.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. ION has a total market capitalization of $450,204.50 and $10.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 171.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00132728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.39 or 0.00471175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00017267 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00070515 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,672,039 coins and its circulating supply is 13,772,039 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

