Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.14 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.62.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.91.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 97.8% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

