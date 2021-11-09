IRIDEX (IRIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. IRIDEX has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. On average, analysts expect IRIDEX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRIX stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

