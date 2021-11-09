ironSource (IS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ironSource (NYSE:IS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect ironSource to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. ironSource has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. On average, analysts expect ironSource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IS opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.21. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

