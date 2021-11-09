iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Derby & Company Inc.

Derby & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 904,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares during the period.

SHY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,061. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

