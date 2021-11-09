iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,337 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $39,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,813.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $107.23. 7,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,422. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $107.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.