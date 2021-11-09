iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

