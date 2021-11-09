iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $106.88. 19,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,627. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $107.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.12.

