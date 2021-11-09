iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.18% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $18,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,932,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,242,000 after purchasing an additional 657,375 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,924.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 274,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000.

Shares of EUFN opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

