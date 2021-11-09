iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Derby & Company Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 12.0% of Derby & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $57,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $263.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,391. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $264.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

