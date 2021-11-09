iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Hits New 12-Month High at $167.79

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $167.79 and last traded at $167.14, with a volume of 1616734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.82 and a 200 day moving average of $160.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

