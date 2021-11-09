iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,927 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $17,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,109,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,979,000 after acquiring an additional 90,456 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,036,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.55. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.