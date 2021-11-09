iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “

Get iSun alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on iSun from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of iSun stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.98. iSun has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iSun had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that iSun will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iSun by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iSun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iSun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in iSun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in iSun by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. 15.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iSun (ISUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.