Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 3,578 Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,327 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,492 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 638,878 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at $792,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,777 shares of company stock worth $496,087 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 79.70%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

