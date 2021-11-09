Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 2,186 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 685,253 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 920,213 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $340,225.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 558,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,805 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

