Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $44,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 105,537.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after buying an additional 152,287 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $202.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.43 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $619,498.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,466 shares of company stock worth $7,677,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

