Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $45,000 Investment in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Colfax by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,306 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,518,000 after acquiring an additional 642,625 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $394,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,713 shares of company stock worth $15,590,144. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

