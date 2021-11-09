Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 408 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 190.73, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

