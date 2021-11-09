Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 825 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 159.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $7,206,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,660,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

