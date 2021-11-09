Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $42,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $365.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares in the company, valued at $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

