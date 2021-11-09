Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 108,563.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 29,312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 303.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 35,649 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 640,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 52.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 60.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 41,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

