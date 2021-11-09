Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Stock Position Lifted by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 65,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

IVAN opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.