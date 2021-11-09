Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $680,914.25 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $680,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55.

On Friday, August 27th, Michael Dastoor sold 16,473 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $1,020,337.62.

On Friday, August 13th, Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12.

NYSE JBL traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 766,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,464. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $65.79.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $1,271,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Jabil by 10.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $17,208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 46.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

