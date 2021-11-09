Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.16. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Raymond James upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $161.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.72. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $4,593,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

