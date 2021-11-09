Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.09. 39,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,514. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

