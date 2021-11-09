Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a research report report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock.

J has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 283.75 ($3.71).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

