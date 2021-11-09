James Barnes Acquires 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Stock

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) insider James Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) per share, for a total transaction of £20,200 ($26,391.43).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 2,010 ($26.26) on Tuesday. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1,334.16 ($17.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,230.28 ($29.14). The company has a market capitalization of £981.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,093.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

