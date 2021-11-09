James Dominic Luther Clements Sells 18,500 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

CP traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$96.01. 197,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,015. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$136.12. The firm has a market cap of C$64.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$179.91.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

